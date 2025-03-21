THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Downgraded to “Neutral” Rating by Citigroup

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $86.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $94.00. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on THO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, THOR Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $80.33 on Wednesday. THOR Industries has a 52-week low of $75.78 and a 52-week high of $118.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 37.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,078,000 after buying an additional 411,466 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in THOR Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in THOR Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,462,000 after purchasing an additional 33,619 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in THOR Industries by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in THOR Industries by 8.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

