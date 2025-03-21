Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,881 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Tiptree worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Tiptree alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIPT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tiptree by 8.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 166.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 114,568 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 1.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 43.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiptree Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $875.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69. Tiptree Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09.

Tiptree Dividend Announcement

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $503.60 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 11.50%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Tiptree’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Tiptree Profile

(Free Report)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.