Top Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Today – March 19th

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Bitfarms, MoneyLion, and Cellebrite DI are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue or business operations from cryptocurrencies, blockchain technology, or related digital asset activities. These companies might include cryptocurrency miners, blockchain developers, or digital asset exchanges, allowing investors to gain exposure to the burgeoning field of digital currency through the traditional stock market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,807,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,661,051. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $66.91.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of NASDAQ BTDR traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. 1,310,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,731,462. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 2.12. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $26.99.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ:BITF traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,280,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,949,566. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. Bitfarms has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $510.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

MoneyLion (ML)

MoneyLion Inc., a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Shares of NYSE:ML traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $87.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,085. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.41. MoneyLion has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $106.82. The company has a market capitalization of $993.10 million, a PE ratio of 398.77 and a beta of 3.04.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,485. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.75. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.52.

