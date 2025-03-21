Top Industrial Stocks To Research – March 19th

Get alerts:

Tesla, Broadcom, Chevron, Micron Technology, and Accenture are the five Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies that produce goods and services used in construction, manufacturing, transportation, and other sectors of the economy. These stocks are typically sensitive to economic cycles, often reflecting broader trends in infrastructure development, capital spending, and industrial activity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $9.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.64. 58,921,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,675,288. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $344.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.72 billion, a PE ratio of 115.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO stock traded up $3.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,274,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,030,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.48 and its 200-day moving average is $194.61. The company has a market capitalization of $905.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX traded up $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.23. 4,154,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,254,803. Chevron has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.23. The company has a market cap of $287.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

MU stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.93. 5,783,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,673,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $83.54 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.02. Accenture has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The stock has a market cap of $202.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24.

