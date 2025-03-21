Truvestments Capital LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $238.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

