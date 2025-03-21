TSE:SFC FY2025 EPS Increased by National Bank Financial

Get Sagicor Financial alerts:

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSE:SFC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Sagicor Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, March 16th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Sagicor Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sagicor Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SFC. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sagicor Financial from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Acumen Capital upped their price target on Sagicor Financial from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Sagicor Financial from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sagicor Financial from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Sagicor Financial Stock Performance

Sagicor Financial stock opened at C$7.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$749.09 million, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.20. Sagicor Financial has a one year low of C$5.40 and a one year high of C$8.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.55.

About Sagicor Financial

(Get Free Report)

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sagicor Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagicor Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.