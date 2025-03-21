Twilio’s (TWLO) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 26.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TWLO. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $101.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.58. Twilio has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $151.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.97, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,806.18. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $173,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,990,140.69. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,277 shares of company stock worth $2,441,324. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. 111 Capital bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $5,283,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $8,867,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $1,054,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

