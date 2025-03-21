Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $427.13.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. William Blair lowered Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $405.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $467.00 to $404.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $538.00 to $526.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULTA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $430,674,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 655,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $285,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.4% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 610,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,519,000 after acquiring an additional 31,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 562,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,498,000 after acquiring an additional 72,004 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $340.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $378.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $309.01 and a 1 year high of $531.11.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.