Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $427.13.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. William Blair lowered Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $405.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $467.00 to $404.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $538.00 to $526.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $340.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $378.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $309.01 and a 1 year high of $531.11.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.
