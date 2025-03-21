Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi raised its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 183.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Unitil were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTL. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Unitil by 8,333.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. ClearAlpha Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE UTL opened at $56.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.60. Unitil Co. has a 52-week low of $47.40 and a 52-week high of $63.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Unitil Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

Separately, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Unitil in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

