Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Acquired by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSAT. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Viasat by 63.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Viasat by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Viasat by 2.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Viasat in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Viasat in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VSAT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Viasat in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Viasat from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

In other Viasat news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $33,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,795,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,158,006. This represents a 43.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $9.60 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.70). Viasat had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

