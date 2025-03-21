Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,041 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 802,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 271,974 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 677,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1,238.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 331,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. B. Riley raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.50 to $28.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $35.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.56. The company has a market capitalization of $298.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

