Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €92.76 ($100.83) and traded as high as €109.45 ($118.97). Volkswagen shares last traded at €107.25 ($116.58), with a volume of 1,336,905 shares traded.

Volkswagen Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €99.55 and a 200-day moving average price of €92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles.

