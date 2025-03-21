Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.55.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Voya Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $68.42 on Friday. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $64.10 and a 52 week high of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.49.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,472,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $445,487,000 after acquiring an additional 876,399 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,185,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,274,000 after acquiring an additional 301,682 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,898,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,578 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,678,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $212,152,000 after acquiring an additional 38,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,058,000 after acquiring an additional 23,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

