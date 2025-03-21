Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE):

3/11/2025 – Fate Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/6/2025 – Fate Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2025 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $3.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/6/2025 – Fate Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

3/6/2025 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $4.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2025 – Fate Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $0.94 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $107.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.26.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.88% and a negative net margin of 1,325.43%. The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 million. Analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 1,155,954 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1,502.0% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,083,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,483 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4,953.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 823,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 806,846 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,465,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 780,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

