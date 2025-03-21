Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE):
- 3/11/2025 – Fate Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/6/2025 – Fate Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/6/2025 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $3.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/6/2025 – Fate Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
- 3/6/2025 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $4.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2025 – Fate Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $0.94 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $107.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.26.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.88% and a negative net margin of 1,325.43%. The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 million. Analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.
