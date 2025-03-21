Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.96 and traded as high as $5.04. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 58,665 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.1243 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Kane Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

