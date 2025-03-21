What is Raymond James’ Estimate for TSE:BYD Q1 Earnings?

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a report released on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$281.00 to C$286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$275.25.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$211.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.06, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$233.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$221.03. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$198.61 and a 1 year high of C$292.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

