What is William Blair’s Estimate for INKT Q1 Earnings?

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MiNK Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MiNK Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.75) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.12).

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of INKT stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. MiNK Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.