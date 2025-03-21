What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for WTRG Q1 Earnings?

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Essential Utilities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Essential Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $604.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.77 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.89%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WTRG. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $38.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 51,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 148,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 71,222 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,811,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,134,000 after acquiring an additional 972,803 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,200,000 after acquiring an additional 149,162 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.3255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 59.91%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

