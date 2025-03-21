What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for ZM Q1 Earnings?

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report issued on Monday, March 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Zoom Video Communications’ current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $76.03 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $92.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.26.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 118,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $9,328,385.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $2,008,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,514 shares in the company, valued at $121,619.62. This represents a 94.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,271 shares of company stock valued at $29,496,892 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,694,000 after purchasing an additional 282,645 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $751,908,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,538,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,237,000 after acquiring an additional 373,509 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,385,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,106,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,853,000 after acquiring an additional 134,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

