William Blair Comments on Pyxis Oncology FY2027 Earnings

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) – William Blair issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Pyxis Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh expects that the company will earn ($1.27) per share for the year. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pyxis Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pyxis Oncology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Pyxis Oncology Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYXS opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. Pyxis Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxis Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.