WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:WTRE) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:WTRE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.57 and last traded at $17.61. Approximately 904 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.97 million, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRE. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $925,000.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (WTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global real estate companies that have direct and\u002For indirect exposure to technology, sciences, or e-commerce. Holdings are selected based on a proprietary technology score and a leverage screening.

