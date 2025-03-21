WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,949 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.43% of WM Technology worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in WM Technology by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in WM Technology in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in WM Technology by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of WM Technology by 422.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 61,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WM Technology in the third quarter worth $75,000. 22.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.61 price target on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $1.26 on Friday. WM Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $192.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.99 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

