WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WPP by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,356,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,750 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,757,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in WPP in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,724,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 67.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 22,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of WPP by 66.1% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 34,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP Stock Performance

NYSE:WPP opened at $40.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.20. WPP plc has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $57.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.39.

WPP Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.9728 per share. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.95. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is 8.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on WPP. Kepler Capital Markets raised WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

WPP Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

