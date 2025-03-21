Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,463 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XHR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 370.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 718,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 566,144 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,705,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,354,000 after purchasing an additional 465,141 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 295.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 129,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,597,000 after purchasing an additional 108,798 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 47.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 198,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 63,490 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of XHR stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.34. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 373.33%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

