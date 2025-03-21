XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TMT General Partner Ltd purchased a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,501,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,047,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth approximately $6,233,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 1,053.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 323,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 295,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in XPeng by 14.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 293,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 36,560 shares in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XPEV shares. UBS Group raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.80 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. China Renaissance upgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on XPeng from $7.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura Securities raised XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.84.

XPeng Stock Performance

Shares of XPEV opened at $22.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $27.16.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.11 billion. XPeng had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 16.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

