Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
XPER has been the subject of several other research reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XPER
Xperi Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xperi
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Xperi by 184.7% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 48,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 31,639 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xperi by 108.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 357,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 186,066 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Xperi by 379.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 152,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 120,962 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xperi by 9.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 42,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
About Xperi
Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xperi
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.