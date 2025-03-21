Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

XPER has been the subject of several other research reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Xperi Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xperi

XPER stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. Xperi has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $355.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Xperi by 184.7% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 48,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 31,639 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xperi by 108.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 357,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 186,066 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Xperi by 379.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 152,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 120,962 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xperi by 9.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 42,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

