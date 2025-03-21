XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.47.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on XPO from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on XPO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on XPO from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on XPO from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on XPO from $148.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $107.86 on Friday. XPO has a fifty-two week low of $97.03 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.13.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities analysts expect that XPO will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In other XPO news, COO David J. Bates bought 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.16 per share, with a total value of $199,580.80. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,612.96. The trade was a 9.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

