Zacks Research Forecasts W&T Offshore FY2027 Earnings

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for W&T Offshore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the year. The consensus estimate for W&T Offshore’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $235.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.14. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio is -6.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

