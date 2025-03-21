Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook for CMC Q2 Earnings

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Commercial Metals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals’ current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas cut Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CMC stock opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $42.62 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 41,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,475,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

