Zacks Research Has Positive Estimate for RDY Q4 Earnings

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report issued on Monday, March 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 17.25%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RDY. Nomura cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

RDY opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 461.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

