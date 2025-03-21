Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.22 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Zambeef Products shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 23,000 shares traded.

Zambeef Products Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of £480.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of -0.48.

About Zambeef Products

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia, Nigeria, and Ghana. It operates through Retailing and Cold Chain Food Products and Cropping and Milling segments. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, edible oils, stock feed, and flour.

