Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 345,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,901 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,498,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 265,690 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 10,145 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ingmar Bruns bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,514.12. This represents a 120.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Skvarka bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,227.72. This represents a 67.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZNTL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.24.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $16.27.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

