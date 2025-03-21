ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.76 and traded as high as $3.50. ZTE shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.
ZTE Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76.
About ZTE
ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business.
