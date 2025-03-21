Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,749 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Camtek were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 78.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 21.5% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,515,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,734,000 after buying an additional 268,258 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 33.3% during the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Camtek by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in Camtek by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 12,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAMT. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Camtek in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.11.

Shares of CAMT opened at $67.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.79 and its 200-day moving average is $80.50. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $140.50.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 27.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

