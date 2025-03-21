Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,089 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in YETI were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get YETI alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in YETI by 237.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in YETI by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in YETI by 364.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YETI. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.77.

YETI Trading Up 1.3 %

YETI stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.18. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.48 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.38.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $555.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.08 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.