Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 3,350 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 57,690 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 19.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 21,522 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 376.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 43,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 28,119 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.37.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $212.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 58.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $356,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,876,585.90. The trade was a 4.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

