Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 5,851 Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 333.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATMU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Shares of NYSE:ATMU opened at $38.36 on Friday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.83.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 120.81%. The firm had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.24 million. On average, analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

