Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 645 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $40,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $50,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,263 shares in the company, valued at $350,516.46. This trade represents a 12.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $423,054.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,673,353.80. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,381 shares of company stock worth $1,608,243 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average of $45.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.76. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $75.91.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 981.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

