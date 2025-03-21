Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth $1,923,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 872.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,837 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth $781,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,554,000 after purchasing an additional 70,745 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson set a $54.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $48.12. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average is $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 642.86%.

Insider Activity at PotlatchDeltic

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 14,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $635,054.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,583,513.08. This represents a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $57,952.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,558.82. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,651 shares of company stock worth $834,770. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

