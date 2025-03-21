Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of Napco Security Technologies worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NSSC stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.36 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.59.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

NSSC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

