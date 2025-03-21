Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,401.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 345.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $15.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 431.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OGN. TD Cowen upgraded Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

