Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Palomar were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 536.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $721,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,388 shares in the company, valued at $43,213,739.52. This represents a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Knutzen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total transaction of $29,457.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,437.08. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,455 shares of company stock valued at $3,984,020. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $130.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.45. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $136.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLMR shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Palomar from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palomar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

