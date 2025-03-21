Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 3.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citizens Jmp downgraded PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities downgraded PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $142.39 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.51 and a 12-month high of $190.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.63.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.71. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. PJT Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

