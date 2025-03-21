Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,202 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 36,520.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $64.28 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $58.80 and a 12-month high of $97.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 9.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HAE. StockNews.com downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.22.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

