Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 14,540 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,344 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,540 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 410,669 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 116,732 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 23.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,691,519 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,991 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 226,841 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 170,257 shares during the period. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 792.5% in the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 10,323,605 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,346,659 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after purchasing an additional 117,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of HBM stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.49. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Hudbay Minerals Increases Dividend

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.28 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

