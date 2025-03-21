Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,797 Shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MARA were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MARA by 8.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after purchasing an additional 217,106 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MARA by 112.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 203,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 107,963 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of MARA in the third quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MARA during the third quarter worth about $1,107,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in MARA by 4.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 624,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MARA shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Compass Point lowered shares of MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $458,783.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,910,843 shares in the company, valued at $65,232,861.24. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $255,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,773,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,156,694.28. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,710 shares of company stock worth $1,226,825. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 5.95.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.56. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

