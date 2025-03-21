Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 5,764 Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in Burford Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Burford Capital by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burford Capital

In related news, insider David Perla sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $43,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,164.29. This trade represents a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Aviva O. Will sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $109,575.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 310,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,403.19. The trade was a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,500 shares of company stock worth $1,468,305. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

NYSE BUR opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Burford Capital Limited has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $16.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.38 million. Burford Capital had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 34.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burford Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

Burford Capital Profile

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

