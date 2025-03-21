Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chewy were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $69,789,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 60,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average of $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $40.09.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHWY. Mizuho raised shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 71,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,490,635.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,695. This represents a 91.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $250,390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,726,333 shares of company stock worth $312,843,856 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

