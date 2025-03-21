Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GH. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on GH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Guardant Health Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.50. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $50.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day moving average of $33.36.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $201.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.50 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19,157.20% and a negative net margin of 59.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

