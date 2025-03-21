Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,506 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Archrock were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Archrock during the fourth quarter worth $630,000. Amundi increased its position in Archrock by 194.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 95,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 63,241 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Archrock by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 129,657 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 27,672 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at $1,734,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.08%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

